UN chief calls for probe into President Barzani’s residence attack

Shafaq News- Geneva/ Erbil

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned a drone attack targeting the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok, urging accountability for those responsible.

In a statement delivered by his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, to Shafaq News, the UN chief called for a prompt and comprehensive investigation and urged all parties to reject violence and prevent further destabilization in Iraq.

The strike, which Barzani previously described as a “very dangerous escalation for Iraq,” drew widespread condemnation from Iraqi political forces, as well as regional and international figures. Earlier today, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, the Arab League, and Jordan also denounced the attack, warning that it threatens Iraq’s stability and regional security.