UN SGSR looks forward to Nechirvan Barzani's contribution in resolving the budget issue

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-14T09:52:12+0000
UN SGSR looks forward to Nechirvan Barzani's contribution in resolving the budget issue

Shafaq News/Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani, met with the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Iraq, Ms. Jeanine Hennis- Plasschaert, in Baghdad on Sunday.

SRSG Plasschaert appraised Barzani's effort to preserve the region’s unity and maintain the Region's share in the Federal budget, as they look forward to his contribution in resolving this issue.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, Erbil-Baghdad relations, as well as the recent talks on the issue of the Kurdistan Region’s share of the Iraqi national budget, stressing the importance of reaching a conclusive resolution to the disagreements in accordance with the constitution.

