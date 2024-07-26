Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani attends Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani expressed his delight at attending the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics and meeting French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Barzani stated on X, "I am delighted to have met President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, and attended the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics."

He added, "The games are a remarkable showcase of global unity, and Paris has once again demonstrated its inspirational spirit in bringing the world together."

President Barzani's participation marks a significant milestone in international relations, highlighting the Kurdistan Region's presence on the global stage. It also underscores Barzani's role as a regional leader and an influential figure in international affairs.

Barzani's attendance reflects the strong ties between the Kurdistan Region and France, which has been a supportive ally in various fields. This participation offers an opportunity to further strengthen these relations.

Additionally, engaging with global leaders allows Barzani to explore avenues for increased cooperation and investment in the Kurdistan Region. Participation in such a prominent international event enhances the Region's global image and showcases its capacity to play an active role in major global events.