French police detain Greek-Roman wrestler from Egyptian delegation at Paris Olympics on sexual assault allegations

Shafaq News/ French police on Friday detained a Greek-Roman wrestler from the Egyptian delegation participating in the Paris Olympics, on suspicion of sexually assaulting a patron at a bar, according to the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The Individual, identified only by the initials “M.A.”, was arrested in front of a café in the 13th arrondissement of Paris around 5 a.m. for allegedly “touching the buttocks of a female customer” at the bar.

The Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office has assigned the investigation to the Third Judicial Police Division.

It has not been confirmed whether the wrestler is currently in police custody.

According to Le Parisien, the wrestler was apprehended and claimed to have committed the act while “completely drunk.”