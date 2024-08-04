Iraqi Muay Thai champions denied entry to Paris 2024 Olympics

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Mustafa Jabar, President of the Iraqi Muay Thai Federation, revealed that French authorities have barred Iraqi Muay Thai champions Ali Al-Kanani and Akram Hassan from participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics, citing unknown reasons.

Jabar told Shafaq News, "The French embassy in Iraq has denied Muay Thai champions Ali Al-Kanani and Akram Hassan the opportunity to participate in the exhibition event held alongside the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," expressing surprise at the decision, "I am perplexed by this action and do not understand why the French authorities have refused to grant the athletes entry visas despite our prior communications and procedural compliance."

He added that "with the games nearing their conclusion and the window closing, it has become impossible for the Iraqi athletes to participate."

Jabar detailed the efforts made by the Iraqi Olympic Committee and Muay Thai Federation, noting that "upon receiving the official invitation to participate in the Olympic Games in Paris, the head of the Olympic Committee, the Secretary-General, and the financial secretary arranged a training camp, communicated with the French embassy, and prepared the athletes with the necessary equipment."

He also mentioned that "daily, officials from the Iraqi Olympic Committee were in contact with me, the French embassy, and the International Muay Thai Federation to secure visas. The last contact was this morning from Olympic Committee President Aqeel Muftin and Secretary-General Haitham Abdul Hamid. The situation even escalated to a dispute with French embassy officials, accusing them of obstructing the delegation's participation."

It is worth noting that Muay Thai is categorized as a non-Olympic sport and is not included in the official events of the Paris 2024 Olympics.