IOC affirms hijab freedom for female athletes in Paris 2024 Olympics despite French ban

Shafaq News / The International Olympic Committee announced today that female athletes can wear the hijab in the Olympic Village during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris without any restrictions. This comes just days after the French Minister of Sports banned French female athletes from wearing the hijab during the Olympic Games in Paris, citing a commitment to secularism.

The governing body overseeing the Olympic movement also expressed the need for better understanding of the situation in France and confirmed ongoing communication with the French Olympic Committee.

French Minister of Sports, Emile Audia Castéra, declared last Sunday that French female athletes would be prohibited from wearing the hijab during the Paris Olympic Games in adherence to the principles of secularism.

A spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee stated, "Regarding the Olympic Village, the rules established by the International Olympic Committee will be applied. There are no restrictions on wearing the hijab or any other religious or cultural attire."

The majority of athletes participating in the Olympic Games, approximately 10,000 in number, will be accommodated in apartments within the Olympic Village and will share common spaces, including dining halls and recreational areas.

The spokesperson further explained, "When it comes to sporting competitions, the regulations established by the relevant international sports federations will be enforced."

Furthermore, the sports competitions in the Olympic Games are organized and overseen by the respective international sports federations for each sport. There are 32 sports in the Paris Olympic program.

The spokesperson added, "Since this French regulation pertains specifically to members of the French delegation, we are in contact with the French Olympic Committee to gain a broader understanding of the situation concerning French athletes."

France, a country with one of the largest Muslim minorities in Europe, has implemented laws aimed at preserving a strict form of secularism, which President Emmanuel Macron has stated is under threat due to political Islam.

Some Islamic associations and human rights groups argue that these laws have targeted Muslims, undermined what is termed as democratic protection, and left Muslims vulnerable to discrimination.

It is noteworthy that Paris will host the Summer Olympic Games from July 26th to August 11th next year.