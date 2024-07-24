Iraqi President travels to France for Olympic Games opening
2024-07-24T06:40:01+00:00
Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid departed for France on Wednesday in response to an official invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.
Accompanying President Rashid on this visit is Minister of Youth and Sports Ahmed Al-Mubarqa’, according to a statement from the Iraqi presidency.