France opens investigation into death threats against Israeli Athletes and Anti-Semitic hate crimes

Shafaq News/ French authorities have launched an investigation into death threats received by three Israeli athletes during the Olympic Games in Paris, as well as potential anti-Semitic hate crimes that occurred during a football match between Israel and Paraguay.

The French Public Prosecutor's Office stated that Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin filed a complaint regarding the threats, and the National Commission for the Fight Against Online Hate will be handling the investigation.

Israel reported that its athletes were subjected to online harassment and the leaking of personal data, accusing Iran-backed groups of orchestrating these incidents.

Additionally, the French Public Prosecutor's Office announced it is investigating anti-Semitic hate crimes during the football match between Israel and Paraguay, which took place on Saturday in Paris. The game, which ended with Paraguay defeating Israel 4-2, saw chants and banners related to the war in Gaza.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz warned his French counterpart that Iran is allegedly planning terrorist attacks against the Israeli delegation and Olympic participants, urging increased preventive measures to thwart these plots.

On Sunday, French police arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with an online threat against Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

The French newspaper Le Parisien stated that the Anti-Terrorism Unit of the Judicial Police in the Val-de-Marne region detained the boy in Grenoble.

The arrest followed the teenager's post on X, where he called for an attack on the Israeli President.

The suspect admitted to threatening Herzog, who was in Paris on Friday for the opening of the Olympic Games.

A source close to the investigation said, "It is an illusion to believe that if we hide behind a pseudonym, we cannot be found."

Israeli athletes participating in the event are under constant protection by French police, who provide 24-hour security.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin stated, "We made this decision because attacks particularly target Israeli athletes."