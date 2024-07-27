Israel and Egypt could face off in Paris 2024 Olympic football quarterfinals

Shafaq News/ The Israeli Olympic football team could face Egypt in the Paris 2024 Olympics if both teams advance to the knockout stages.

According to the news site "Ice," if Israel, which is currently in second place in Group D, advances to the quarterfinals, it will face the top team from Group C, which includes Uzbekistan, Spain, Egypt, and the Dominican Republic.

Egypt's team drew 0-0 against the Dominican Republic in their opening match at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, while Israel also drew 1-1 with Mali on the same day.

In a related context, controversy erupted at the Paris 2024 Olympics as the judo draw paired Algerian judoka Masoud Idris against Israel's Tohar Butbul in the round of 32 of the -73 kg category. The match is scheduled for Monday, July 29.

Masoud Idris, born in 2001, is a promising athlete on whom the Algerian Olympic Committee has high hopes for winning medals in the current and future games.

The relationship between Egypt and Israel has been marked by periods of conflict and peace. The two countries signed a peace treaty in 1979, known as the Camp David Accords, which led to normalized diplomatic relations and a cessation of hostilities. Despite this, the peace agreement has not fully transformed public sentiment.

Many Egyptians harbor a strong sense of hatred toward Israel, rooted in the historical conflicts of the Arab-Israeli wars and ongoing support for the Palestinian cause. This sentiment often translates into skepticism and distrust toward Israel.

On the other hand, Algeria does not recognize the state of Israel and is one of the strongest Arab advocates for the Palestinian cause.