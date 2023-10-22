Israeli military says one of its tanks 'accidentally' hit Egyptian post near Gaza border

Shafaq News/ Israel's army said in a statement on Sunday that one of its tanks accidentally hit an Egyptian post near Gaza border.

An explosion and ambulance sirens were heard near the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip on Sunday afternoon, shortly after a second aid convoy had entered the crossing from the Egyptian side, witnesses said.

The cause and the exact location of the blast were not immediately clear.

Since the recent escalation in conflict began on October 7, Israeli bombing on the Gaza side of the crossing has damaged roads and buildings that needed repairing before a first convoy of aid trucks passed through Rafah into Gaza on Saturday.