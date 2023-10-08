Fatal attack on Israeli tourist bus in Egypt

Shafaq News / At least three Israelis were killed and several others were injured in an attack on an Israeli tourist bus in Egypt.

Egyptian media reported that an Egyptian police officer opened fire on an Israeli tourist group in Alexandria.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper stated, "At least three Israelis were killed in an attack on a tourist bus in the Egyptian city of Alexandria."

Sources also indicated that movement across the border between Egypt and Israel at al-Awja crossing has been halted.