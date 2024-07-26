Tahiti to host surfing events for Paris 2024 Olympics

Shafaq News/ While most events for the Paris 2024 Olympics will be held in France, the surfing competitions will take place on the remote island of Tahiti in French Polynesia, a territory of France located in the South Pacific.

Tahiti, known for its breathtaking and sometimes "terrifying" waves, is situated 16,000 km from Paris. The journey to the island takes nearly 24 hours by plane. This selection is due to Tahiti's reputation as one of the world's premier surfing locations, particularly for seasoned surfers.

The decision to host the surfing events on this island is aimed at leveraging its renowned waves to provide an optimal competition setting.

Both men's and women's categories will be held on the island, featuring the world's top surfers vying for the gold medal in this new Olympic sport.