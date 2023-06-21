Kurdistan Region President Meets UN Delegation to Discuss Economic Diversification and Climate Change

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani met with a high-level delegation from the United Nations, headed by Abdullah Al-Dardari, Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States in the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

During the meeting, the delegation said that the visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region is to support efforts in diversifying sources of income and reducing reliance on oil alone, which was welcomed by President Barzani, who emphasized that the future of both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region lies in diversifying the economy and sources of income.

The two parties exchanged views on the impact of climate change, acknowledging its severe consequences for Iraq. They agreed that Iraq must confront this crisis with utmost seriousness and international support.

The delegation reaffirmed its commitment to assisting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in combating the effects of climate change and promoting economic diversification.

Furthermore, the delegation highlighted their meeting with the Investment Commission in the Kurdistan Region, where they expressed the readiness of the United Nations to support the region in developing a comprehensive roadmap for attracting foreign investment and creating job opportunities for young people.

President Barzani warmly welcomed the plans Al-Dardari and the UNDP delegation presented, extending his best wishes for their successful mission. He also profoundly appreciated their ongoing efforts to assist Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.