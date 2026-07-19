Eighth night of US-Iran strikes hits military targets

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

The United States and Iran exchanged strikes for an eighth consecutive night, with Washington targeting Iranian military infrastructure and Tehran claiming retaliatory drone attacks on US military installations in Kuwait.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday that American forces struck coastal surveillance systems, air defense positions, maritime capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sites it linked to the July 17 attack that killed two US service members in Jordan.

Iranian media reported US strikes on Qeshm Island, Sirik Port, areas near Hajjiabad, and locations around Bandar Abbas and Bandar Lengeh in Hormozgan province. Tasnim News Agency, citing security officials, dismissed reports of attacks on the city of Qom, indicating the province remained calm.

پل محور «رودان - بندرعباس» پس از حمله آمریکاhttps://t.co/TWxo0Nrn3C pic.twitter.com/GawVTeydLS — خبرگزاری ایسنا (@isna_farsi) July 19, 2026

Health Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour put the toll from US attacks over the previous three weeks at 50 dead and more than 500 wounded as of July 18.

Iran’s Army, according to a statement, launched “retaliatory drone attacks” on two major US military installations in Kuwait, maintaining that suicide drones targeted the Adairi Camp ammunition depot and struck Patriot missile batteries and air surveillance radar systems at Ali Al Salem Air Base, which it identified as the main air transport hub for US forces in West Asia.

📹 ارتش: در مرحله شانزدهم عملیات صاعقه، انبار مهمات ارتش تروریستی آمریکا در اردوگاه العدیری و رادار پاتریوت و رادار هوایی در پایگاه علی‌السالم کویت، آماج حملات پرحجم پهپاد‌های انهدامی قرار گرفت pic.twitter.com/z1N6Wt5X5S — خبرگزاری تسنیم (@Tasnimnews_Fa) July 19, 2026

Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi Abdollahi, commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned that any further “aggression” would prompt “a devastating response,” noting that any US attempt to impose its will on Iran would come at “a heavy price.”

Two US service members were killed a day earlier in an Iranian ballistic missile and drone attack in Jordan, bringing the US toll since the war began on February 28 to 16 dead and more than 430 wounded, according to CENTCOM and the Associated Press.