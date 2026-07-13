US bombards Iran for third straight night

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US Central Command (CENTCOM) launched a new wave of strikes against Iran on Tuesday, marking the third consecutive night of attacks, shortly after US President Donald Trump cautioned that Tehran would face a "very hard" hit.

CENTCOM stated that the strikes were imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces, weakening their ability to target civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

At 4:45 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command began launching the third consecutive night of strikes against Iran, at the Commander in Chief's direction. These strikes will continue imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack innocent civilians and… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 13, 2026

Tehran, meanwhile, vowed to strike US targets across the region if American attacks on Iranian military sites continue, describing its operations as “defensive.”

In a statement, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran’s central military command, warned that any future Iranian hits would be carried out in proportion to the level of US hostilities.

On Monday, CENTCOM reported another wave of strikes against Iran, hitting multiple sites with precision-guided munitions. Tehran later responded with attacks on US facilities in Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, and Bahrain.