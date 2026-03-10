Tehran vows resistance to US-Israeli military pressure

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran warned on Tuesday that the United States and Israel can no longer launch a war against Tehran “whenever they want and end it whenever they want,” as military strikes, drone attacks, and cross-border clashes intensify across the Middle East.

In a statement, Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command overseeing the country’s military bodies, noted that the determination of Iran’s leadership, its people, and its armed forces to retaliate against their enemies remains stronger than ever. The command also stressed that the spread of “false information” would not weaken Tehran’s resolve.

In the city of Khomein in central Iran, local media reported that a school came under attack. The damage extended to nearby homes, though the scale of casualties remains unclear.

The US Central Command reported extensive strikes against Iranian targets. In a post on X, the Command indicated that more than 5,000 targets inside Iran have been struck since the beginning of the war on February 28.

Fifty Iranian vessels were also destroyed, it added, noting that Iran may attempt to conceal its missile launch platforms, with Washington vowing to continue searching for them until their complete destruction.

Operation Epic Fury: The first 10 days pic.twitter.com/pGL1Scu4hG — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 9, 2026

Across the Gulf, several countries recorded casualties and air defense activity linked to attacks attributed to Iran. Bahrain’s Interior Ministry confirmed that an Iranian strike hit a residential building in the capital, Manama, killing a woman and injuring eight others. Sirens also sounded, urging residents to seek the nearest safe shelter.

MO:A 29-year-old Bahraini woman died and eight people were injured as a result of the blatant Iranian aggression against a residential building in Manama. — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) March 9, 2026

The siren has been sounded .Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) March 10, 2026

In Kuwait, the National Guard intercepted six drones at sites under its protection in the north and south of the country. Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, the Defense Ministry reported the interception and destruction of two drones in the Eastern part of the country.