Hezbollah targets Israeli base in Haifa with swarm of drones

Shafaq News- Beirut (Updated at 9:42)

Hezbollah on Tuesday carried out a series of attacks on Israeli military targets, including a drone strike on the Tziporit base east of Haifa in northern Israel, marking the first use of a swarm of drones in such an operation.

In separate statements, Hezbollah said it also fired rockets at several Israeli positions and troop gatherings along the Lebanon–Israel frontier, including strikes on Al-Hamamiss Hill south of the town of Khiam, Israeli forces attempting to advance toward the border town of Houla, and positions at Kahil Heights near the eastern outskirts of Maroun al-Ras.

Additional rocket fire struck an Israeli artillery position near the Al-Marj site opposite the border town of Markaba, as well as a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles inside Markaba.

Hezbollah also said its attacks hit three Merkava tanks, adding that one of them was seen burning, without specifying the exact location of the strike.

Israeli Health Ministry said 2,339 people have been hospitalized since the start of the war, with 95 still receiving treatment, without specifying whether the injuries resulted from Iranian or Hezbollah attacks.

Read more: Lebanon’s Aoun accuses Hezbollah of “risking state collapse,” proposes Israel talks

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes carried out a series of overnight and early-morning airstrikes targeting the southern Lebanese towns of Al-Majadel, Shaqra, and Srifa, in addition to other strikes reported in the Beqaa region in eastern Lebanon.

The Israeli army also deployed additional military reinforcements toward the Lebanese border and launched “focused raid operations” inside Lebanese territory.

The escalation also included strikes on Al-Qard Al-Hasan financial institution, affiliated with Hezbollah, with attacks reported on branches in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the death toll from the latest Israeli aggression, which began on March 2, has risen to 486 people killed and 1,313 wounded.