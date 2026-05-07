US reports Iranian attack near Hormuz as Tehran blames Washington for strikes

Shafaq News- Washington

US forces intercepted an “unjustified” Iranian attack while carrying out “defensive strikes” on Iranian military facilities, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated on Friday.

According to the Command, Iranian forces launched several missiles, drones, and small boats toward the guided-missile destroyers USS Truxtun, USS Rafael Peralta, and USS Mason as they transited the Strait of Hormuz en route to the Gulf of Oman. None of the vessels sustained damage.

A statement from Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran’s armed forces central command, however, accused Washington of violating the April 8 ceasefire by targeting an Iranian oil tanker near Jask and another vessel off Fujairah. The Iranian side also reported strikes on coastal areas in Bandar Khamir, Sirik, and Qeshm Island, while confirming that Iranian forces responded by targeting US naval vessels east of the Strait of Hormuz and south of Chabahar.

Warning of potential escalation, Tehran asserted that the United States and its allies “must know that the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond forcefully and without hesitation to any aggression or violation.”

Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated that navigation in the Strait of Hormuz would normalize if the war is permanently resolved, the maritime blockade is lifted, and sanctions imposed on Iran are removed.

Tehran has restricted vessels linked to the United States and Israel from transiting the maritime gateway for more than two months in response to US-Israeli strikes, disrupting a corridor that carries roughly a quarter of global seaborne oil trade. Washington later imposed similar restrictions on vessels departing Iranian ports.

US President Donald Trump introduced “Project Freedom” on May 3 as a naval mission aimed at escorting stranded vessels through the Strait, but suspended the operation less than 48 hours later, citing requests from Pakistan and other countries as well as reported progress in indirect talks with Iranian representatives.