France to hold military talks on reopening Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Paris

France’s military is preparing to hold talks with counterparts from countries interested in reopening navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported on Wednesday, Citing French official.

The report said the planned video conference between France’s chief of staff and participating military leaders would be independent of the United States’ approach. France has repeatedly affirmed that it will not participate in any military operations until tensions in the region have eased.

Meanwhile, Tasnim News Agency cited an Iranian military official warning that Tehran could expand the conflict to key maritime chokepoints, including the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

US President Donald Trump warned Iran of potential military strikes on energy facilities if it does not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz without threats. He initially set a 48-hour deadline, later extending it to five days.