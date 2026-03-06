France: Iran's closure of Strait of Hormuz leaves 60 French ships stuck

Shafaq News- Paris

Sixty French vessels remain stranded in Middle Eastern waters after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) closed the Strait of Hormuz, France’s Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot revealed on Friday.

“There are around ​fifty ships –52 to be precise– in ⁠the Persian Gulf and eight in the Red Sea,” Tabarot told French broadcaster CNews/Europe 1, adding that French authorities maintain continuous contact with the crews and confirming the presence of French sailors on several vessels.

Paris is working to rally international backing for a coalition aimed at safeguarding maritime navigation in the region, according to Reuters.

The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared it has “full control” over the chokepoint, while ship-tracking services showed dozens of tankers idling on both sides. US President Donald Trump said the US Navy could escort oil tankers if needed.