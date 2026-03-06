Iran’s IRGC launches new missile wave targeting US bases

Shafaq News- Tehran

On Friday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced details of the 22nd wave of its Operation True Promise 4, on the seventh day of the war with the United States and Israel.

In Statement number 23, the IRGC said the latest wave included the launch of a barrage of new generation missiles toward US and Israeli targets, including Al-Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, and Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The attacks destroyed early-warning radar systems, fuel storage tanks for US aircraft, runways, and maintenance workshops for MQ-9 drones and US U-2 reconnaissance aircraft.

Iranian Tasnim news agency cited Iranian authorities announcing “the arrest of five individuals in Tehran accused of working as mercenaries for the United States and Israel.” The suspects were collecting information from several locations and mosques, photographing facilities, monitoring traffic conditions, and determining coordinates allegedly intended for hostile operations.

Iranian authorities also reported that air defense systems intercepted and downed an Israeli Hermes 900 drone over Ahvaz, with the aircraft crashing in the mountainous Masjed Soleyman area.