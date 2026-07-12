US refutes rumors of soldier deaths in Kuwait

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday rejected reports that three American service members were killed during the recent strikes in Kuwait, describing the claims as false Iranian propaganda.

🚫 CLAIM: Iranian propaganda claimed today that three American service members were killed in Kuwait by strikes from Iran. FALSE.✅ TRUTH: There are zero reports of U.S. service member deaths or injuries in the region. All personnel are accounted for. pic.twitter.com/9RZCN7puWT — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 12, 2026

The United States and Iran have traded attacks in recent days, with Washington striking more than 300 targets inside Iran, while Tehran retaliated against US military bases in Gulf States and Jordan. The two sides have accused each other of violating the June 17 memorandum of understanding that ended hostilities between them.

Read more: US, Iran trade strikes after Tehran recloses Strait of Hormuz