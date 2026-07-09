10+ deaths in US strikes across Iran

Shafaq News- Tehran

The United States’ recent strikes on Iran left 14 people dead and wounded 78 others, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported on Thursday, citing sources within the country’s Ministry of Health.

A firefighter was killed in a strike on Iranshahr Airport in southeastern Iran, also damaging the facility's flight operations building and meteorological station. Three more people died near Ahvaz in Khuzestan province.

A railway bridge in Aqqala, a city in northern Iran’s Golestan province, was hit, suspending passenger services on the Tehran-Mashhad route. Meanwhile, Chabahar, a port city on the northern coast of the Gulf of Oman, experienced power outages and several explosions. Debris from the strikes struck a hospital, while two piers and a maritime traffic control tower were also targeted. Several injuries were reported in the incidents.

The Iranian Army previously reported that eight of its members were killed in “criminal US aggression” strikes on Bandar Abbas and Bushehr.

Earlier on Thursday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) disclosed striking 90 military sites along Iran’s coastline, claiming that the operation was designed to weaken Tehran’s ability to target commercial shipping and civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) retaliated by more than 85 attacks on US military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, while Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned against further escalation, stating that any future US strike would receive a similar response.