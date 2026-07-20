Iran hits ‘US sites’ in Bahrain and Kuwait

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday claimed strikes on three US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait in the 22nd wave of Operation “Victory 2.”

The IRGC stated that it destroyed US drone storage and repair facilities at Bahrain’s Sakhir airport and struck buildings supporting Task Force 59 boats at Mina Salman port, damaging the vessels, in addition to accommodation, support, and equipment facilities used by US forces at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.

The United States, Bahrain, and Kuwait did not immediately confirm the claimed damage or report casualties, but Kuwait’s military confirmed that its air defenses engaged Iranian missiles and drones, while Bahrain’s Interior Ministry activated warning sirens and urged residents to seek shelter.

تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية ، إثر العدوان الإيراني الاثم.تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية.يرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن… pic.twitter.com/jwLdPMkFge — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) July 20, 2026

Iran also struck US-linked sites in Jordan earlier on Monday.

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it completed a ninth consecutive night of strikes on Iran, targeting alleged missile and drone launchers, command centers, air defenses, coastal surveillance sites, and naval capabilities.

US officials told The New York Times that Washington is deploying additional military assets to the Middle East, including F-16 fighter jets from Germany, F-35 stealth fighters from Britain, and additional aerial refueling aircraft.