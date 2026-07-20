Erbil fixes gasoline prices to curb fuel shortage

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) began enforcing new gasoline prices under directives from Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to address fuel shortages and ease costs for consumers, Natural Resources Minister Kamal Mohammed Salih said on Monday.

The ministry will continue distributing regular gasoline through the existing system at 750 dinars ($0.57) per liter while increasing supplies to the market. It also capped the price of commercially sold regular gasoline at 850 dinars ($0.65) per liter across all filling stations, warning that stations violating the pricing rules would face strict legal action.

Earlier this month, the ministry authorized fuel imports to tackle shortages, curb rising prices, and meet local demand after retail fuel costs in the Kurdistan Region increased sharply in recent weeks.