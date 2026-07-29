PMF: US–Saudi strikes are violation of Iraqi sovereignty

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said several of its official headquarters in various parts of Iraq came under attack on Wednesday morning by US and Saudi forces, “leaving a number of members killed and others wounded,” along with material damage to buildings and property belonging to the Commission.

In a statement, the PMF considered the strikes “an extremely dangerous escalation, a violation of Iraq's sovereignty, and an attack on its official security institutions.”

Relevant authorities were following the situation on the ground, while efforts to count the losses and assess the damage were still under way.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Saudi Defense Ministry claimed responsibility for joint attacks on sites in eastern Iraq that belonged to Iran-backed armed groups accused of attacking US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.

In an earlier statement, PMF said that its Operations Command headquarters in Basra came under an airstrike, leaving two personnel injured.

According to Iraqi media outlets, eight PMF members were also killed in strikes on the Nineveh Plains in northern Iraq, and three others were wounded in al-Dibis district in Kirkuk province. In central Iraq, a strike hit the approaches of the Awn area in Karbala province, and another struck north of the province. Explosions were also reported in the al-Zab area of Kirkuk. Further strikes targeted the Abu Muntadhar al-Muhammadawi camp in Diyala province, the Amerli area in Saladin, and Suwayra district in Wasit.