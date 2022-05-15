Iraq trumps Saudi Arabia as US fourth top supplier

Shafaq News/ The U.S. crude imports from Iraq averaged 326 thousand barrels per day (bpd) last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said this weekend.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA said that the U.S. net oil imports averaged 5.643 million bpd last week, up by 135 thousand bpd from 5.308 million bpd a week before.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.284 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Ecuador with 693 and 351 bpd, respectively.

Imports from Saudi Arabia amounted to 306 thousand bpd.

Columbia and Brasil exported 276 and 143 thousand bpd to the US, respectively. US imports from Nigeria rested at 136 bpd; eight thousand barrels above Trinidad and Tobago, according to EIA.