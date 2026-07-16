$19M+, gold seized in Al-Jumaili corruption probe

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities have seized 25 billion Iraqi dinars ($19M), $200,000 and four kilograms of gold jewelry during an investigation into detained former Deputy Oil Minister for Refining Affairs Adnan al-Jumaili, the Supreme Judicial Council disclosed on Thursday.

The investigating judge at the Central Criminal Court for Combating Corruption noted that some of the funds had been transferred to other individuals for safekeeping, while additional amounts were hidden inside the walls of several houses belonging to al-Jumaili.

Earlier today, a source told Shafaq News that 25 plastic water bottles filled with US dollar banknotes were found concealed inside a chimney at one of al-Jumaili’s residences in Tikrit. The amount of money recovered was not provided.

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