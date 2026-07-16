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Basra port operations continue after drone strikes ship

Basra port operations continue after drone strikes ship
2026-07-16T09:51:05+00:00

Shafaq News- Basra

Maritime traffic at Basra Oil Port in southern Iraq is proceeding normally after an unidentified drone struck a docked oil tanker on Thursday without exploding or causing damage.

"There is no halt to export operations or work at the port of Basra, and conditions are proceeding entirely normally," a source at the Iraqi Ports Company told Shafaq News.

A security source said the tanker, the Liberian-flagged Supreme Prosperity, with a capacity of two million barrels, was berthed at quay No. 1 at Basra Oil Port when the drone struck it. The source confirmed no material or human losses were recorded.

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