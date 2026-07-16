Houthi leader threatens Saudi oil sites

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen's Ansarallah movement (Houthis) leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi threatened on Thursday to target Saudi oil facilities and vital infrastructure with missiles and drones if Riyadh becomes involved in an "aggression against Yemen."

In a speech addressing recent developments in Yemen and the region, al-Houthi reiterated his rejection of the continued blockade of ports and airports and restrictions on the movement of goods and passengers by Saudi Arabia. "The real equation today is Sanaa airport for Riyadh airport, airports for airports, ports for ports, and blockade for blockade."

He accused Riyadh of launching a "comprehensive aggression" against Yemen instead of supporting de-escalation efforts, saying the campaign was carried out under US supervision, with British involvement and Israeli support.

“The period of de-escalation had not produced any clear progress on humanitarian issues.”

The Houthi leader also claimed that "joint cells" were operating directly between Saudi Arabia and Britain, and between Saudi Arabia and the United States. Alleging that Israeli aircraft had used Saudi airports for reconnaissance and surveillance missions over Yemeni airspace, he called this action "a betrayal of the neighborhood and unjust aggression."

Al-Houthi thanked Iran for “its assistance in helping Yemen break the unjust blockade on its airports,” accusing Saudi Arabia of attacking Sanaa International Airport without justification. “Yemen had not taken any action against Riyadh to warrant such attacks.”

According to the Houthis, Saudi Arabia previously carried out strikes on Sanaa airport targeting its runways and damaging airport facilities, prompting a response by launching ballistic missiles and drones at Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia.