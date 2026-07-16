Jude Bellingham tipped for greatness after World Cup campaign

Shafaq News- Atlanta

Jude Bellingham ended England’s 2026 World Cup with six goals and growing acclaim from Wayne Rooney, Gary Lineker, and other former internationals who placed him among football’s leading players.

Rooney, a legend of Manchester United, called the 23-year-old the tournament’s best performer before England’s 2-1 semifinal defeat by Argentina, while Lineker suggested he could become the country’s greatest-ever footballer.

Meanwhile, ex-Manchester City right-back Micah Richards described Bellingham as England’s best player and a “genuine superstar,” citing his personality, Champions League experience, and record in major matches.

Bellingham strengthened those claims with four goals in two knockout games. He scored twice in England’s 3-2 round-of-16 victory over Mexico, then struck another double against Norway, including the extra-time winner in a 2-1 quarterfinal victory.

The midfielder finished level with Harry Kane as England’s leading scorer and matched Lineker’s national record of six non-penalty goals at one major tournament.

“Enough said. He does it every single match. World-class,” England coach Thomas Tuchel stated after the Norway win.

Bellingham also became the first player since Diego Maradona in 1986 to score twice in consecutive World Cup knockout matches.

Jordan Henderson had called him a “big-game player” before the tournament, while Michael Owen argued that his performances had placed him in the Ballon d’Or discussion.

The campaign added international production to a career already containing a Champions League title, the Golden Boy award, and the Kopa Trophy with Real Madrid. Nine of Bellingham’s first 12 England goals came at major tournaments, underlining his impact in high-pressure matches.

Still, he could not prevent Argentina from overturning England’s lead in Atlanta, leaving a distinction between Rooney’s claim that he was the tournament’s best player and the broader debate over football’s top star. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, and other leading players remain part of that discussion, while the World Cup’s individual awards will be decided after Sunday’s final.

England will face France in Saturday’s third-place playoff, giving Bellingham one final chance to add to his six goals.