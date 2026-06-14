Tornado warning halts England squad at World Cup base

Shafaq News- Kansas City

England’s first day at their World Cup base in Kansas City was disrupted on Sunday by tornado warnings and severe storm alerts, forcing players to shelter indoors.

The US National Weather Service warned of severe thunderstorms, destructive winds reaching 130 km/h, and possible tornadoes, advising people in affected areas to take shelter in sturdy buildings and stay away from windows. England’s players were given direct instructions to shelter as tornado sirens sounded around the city, while Kansas City’s FIFA Fan Festival closed early.

Thomas Tuchel’s squad arrived in Kansas City a day earlier after completing their pre-tournament camp in Florida and held a training session at Swope Soccer Village before the weather worsened.

The alert added to an unusual build-up for one of the tournament favorites, who open their Group L campaign against Croatia at Dallas Stadium on June 17. England had already dealt with the theft of training equipment while items were being transported from Florida to Kansas City, and a 6.1-magnitude earthquake off Cuba was felt across parts of Florida days earlier, where England had been preparing for the tournament. No injuries, deaths, or major property damage were reported.

Before England arrived in Kansas City, nine people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting about 6.5 kilometers from Swope Soccer Village. The Guardian reported that the team’s training complex was heavily secured, with armed police at the entrance, and that England had recovered all stolen items before beginning work at the Village.

England enter the World Cup as one of the main contenders, with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Declan Rice, and Cole Palmer among the players expected to carry their campaign. For Tuchel’s side, the next task is to turn a noisy build-up into a controlled start against Croatia.