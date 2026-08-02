US extends streak of zero Iraqi oil imports

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

The United States imported no crude oil from Iraq for the fifth consecutive week, according to data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Canada remained the largest foreign supplier of crude to the United States during the week, exporting 3.62 million barrels per day (bpd), followed by Venezuela (673,000 bpd), Brazil (269,000 bpd), and Ecuador (230,000 bpd). The EIA data showed no crude imports from either Iraq or Saudi Arabia during the reporting period.

Iraq last exported crude to the United States during the week ending June 19, when shipments averaged 71,000 bpd.

The country lost an estimated 302.8 million barrels of oil production during the first half of 2026 as the US-Iran war disrupted extraction and exports through the Strait of Hormuz. As OPEC’s second-largest producer, Iraq relies on crude sales for about 90% of state revenue, leaving its economy highly vulnerable to disruptions in the Strait, which carries roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies.

Read more: No exit but Hormuz: Iraq's economic vulnerability exposed