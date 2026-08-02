Basra court issues death sentence in officer murder case

Shafaq News- Basra

A criminal court in Iraq's southern Basra province on Sunday sentenced a man to death for the killing of a police major, ruling that the attack was intended to undermine security and constituted an act of terrorism.

According to a court statement, the defendant was convicted of murdering Major Hussein Asaad Abu Risha, an officer with Basra's Criminal Investigation Directorate, under Iraq's 2005 Anti-Terrorism Law.

Abu Risha was shot dead by unidentified gunmen near his home in Basra on May 31.

Security forces later arrested two suspects as they allegedly attempted to flee the country, according to Iraqi security officials.