USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar strengthened against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday, hovering around 152,000 dinars per $100 across local currency markets.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded at 151,800 Iraqi dinars per $100 on Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges, up from 150,850 dinars on Saturday.

In Baghdad’s retail market, exchange offices sold dollars at 152,250 dinars per $100 and bought them at 151,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar sold at 152,200 dinars per $100 and was bought at 152,100 dinars.