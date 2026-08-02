President Barzani marks Yazidi holiday, reaffirms minority rights

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday congratulated the Yazidi community on the Feast of the Forty Days of Summer, reaffirming that the Kurdistan Region would remain "a home for all" regardless of ethnic or religious identity.

"The Kurdistan Region will always remain a land of coexistence and a homeland for everyone without discrimination," Barzani said, adding that his administration remained committed to protecting the Region's ethnic and religious diversity.

Read more: Iraqi Kurdistan’s pluralism: A living model of coexistence

The Feast of the Forty Days of Summer (Cejna Çilê Havînê) is one of several religious festivals observed annually by the Yazidi community, an ancient religious minority concentrated mainly in northern Iraq.