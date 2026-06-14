Erbil, Baghdad coordinate security push for oil export resumption

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday underscored the importance of efforts to resume the Region's oil production and exports, describing the move as a significant step toward revitalizing Iraq's economy.

Barzani met earlier today with a high-level Iraqi military delegation led by Army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, which arrived in Erbil under orders from Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Ali Al-Zaidi to follow up on security arrangements for oil companies operating in the Kurdistan Region.

According to the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the delegation discussed measures aimed at providing the security guarantees needed to restart oil production and exports, in coordination with the Peshmerga and relevant authorities.

Oil exports from the Region fell from around 200,000 barrels per day to about 20,000 bpd after attacks on energy facilities prompted several foreign companies to suspend operations.

A political source told Shafaq News that the delegation will conduct field visits to several oil fields and hold meetings focused on assessing security conditions and protecting oil facilities and personnel.

The source said Iraqi authorities intend to provide direct assurances to oil companies that attacks targeting energy sites in the Region will not be repeated.

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During separate talks with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Yarallah outlined the objectives of the visit, which include safeguarding oil companies and strengthening security and stability in the Region.

The meetings also stressed the need to strengthen joint security plans and expand cooperation between Iraqi and Kurdish forces to protect stability and address remaining security threats.

President Barzani praised the Iraqi Army's achievements against ISIS and expressed hope that security coordination between Erbil and Baghdad would continue, commending the relationship between the two governments and Al-Zaidi's support for cooperation.