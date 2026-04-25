Kurdistan Region records 800+ strikes in two months

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) documented 809 drone and missile attacks against the Kurdistan Region between February 20 and April 20, 2026, killing 20 people and wounding 123 others.

According to an official document released by the KRG, the strikes affected all four administrative areas of the Kurdistan Region. Erbil province recorded the highest number of incidents at 477, followed by Al-Sulaymaniyah province with 235, the Soran independent administration with 68, and Duhok province with 29, according to the KRG report.

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Of the 809 total strikes, 701 were classified as originating from inside Iraq and 108 from external sources. The 123 wounded were recorded across Erbil –where 83 injuries were reported– Soran with 34, and Al-Sulaymaniyah with 6. The 20 fatalities were distributed across Erbil (10), Soran (7), and Al-Sulaymaniyah (3). Duhok province reported no casualties.

The report documents extensive material damage alongside the human toll, including destruction of private sector companies, workplaces, residences, and vehicles. In Erbil province alone, 726 properties sustained damage, the document states. Al-Sulaymaniyah recorded damage to 24 civilian facilities, while the Soran administration reported losses affecting 35 properties and worksites.

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Iran and Iran-affiliated armed factions operating inside Iraq claimed responsibility for attacks on the Kurdistan Region during the period covered by the report, as part of a broader campaign that those groups publicly linked to the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel.