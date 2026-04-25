Iraq ranks 29th globally with 174.6 tons gold reserves

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq maintained its position among the world’s largest gold reserve holders, ranking 29th globally with holdings of 174.6 tons, the UK-based World Gold Council reported on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia topped Arab countries with reserves of 323.1 tons, followed by Lebanon with 286.8 tons, while Iraq ranked third regionally, holding its place with 174.6 tons. Algeria came fourth among Arab states with 173.6 tons, followed by Libya in fifth place with 146.8 tons, reflecting varying levels of gold reserves across the region.

Globally, the United States retained its lead as the largest gold holder with 8,113 tons, followed by Germany with 3,350 tons, Italy with 2,451 tons, France with 2,437 tons, and Russia in fifth place with 2,311 tons.