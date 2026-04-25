Iran: IRGC dismantles armed cells, arrests hundreds

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence said on Saturday it had foiled a “hostile” plot in the country’s western regions, dismantling teams linked to opposition groups “receiving support from the United States and Israel.”

Operations in the Iranian provinces of Kurdistan and Kermanshah identified and neutralized multiple groups that were allegedly preparing for cross-border military attacks.

In Kurdistan province, intelligence operations led to the dismantling of several cells affiliated with “Kurdish separatist groups,” with 11 individuals arrested, one killed, and eight RPG launchers, along with more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition seized.

Authorities also detained 73 individuals linked to opposition groups operating inside the country and dismantled a smuggling network, confiscating 10 AK-47 rifles, 2,250 rounds of ammunition, two hunting weapons, seven RPG launchers, 90 explosive detonators, and satellite internet equipment.

In Kermanshah province, covert operations resulted in the arrest of 155 individuals affiliated with opposition groups, including 144 detained on charges related to illegal arms trading, with 17 weapons and 1,200 rounds of ammunition seized.

The IRGS also reported, without indicating the location, the arrest of four individuals accused of links to Israel’s Mossad, alongside the seizure of weapons, pellets, gunpowder, detonators, and equipment used in the production of pellet ammunition, adding that they had received compensation for their activities. Seven “separatist” individuals involved in manufacturing improvised explosive devices and procuring illegal weapons to target government and military sites were also identified and detained.