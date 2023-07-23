Kurdistan's Finance Minister Inaugurates New Border Crossing with Iran

Shafaq News/ The Finance and Economy Minister of Iraq's region of Kurdistan, Awat Sheikh Janab, inaugurated a new land border crossing between the autonomous region and Iran on Sunday morning.

Speaking at a press conference during his visit to the Parwezkhan international border crossing, Sheikh Janab stated that the "Telko" crossing was officially opened today.

He said that the opening of this crossing would have a positive impact on job opportunities and boost trade activity in the Independent "Garmyan" county.

The newly opened border crossing is located on the border of the "Midan" area, adjacent to Iran, specifically with Kermanshah province.