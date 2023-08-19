Kurdistan's Ministry of Trade to Open Border Offices for Direct Trade Licenses with Iran, Turkey

Shafaq News/ Nozad Sheikh Kamel, Director General of Trade at the Ministry of Trade and Industry in the Kurdistan Region, announced on Saturday the ministry's intent to establish offices at four terrestrial border points to grant licenses for direct trade operations with Iran and Turkey.

Speaking at the Trade Exchange Conference between the region and Iran held in Sulaymaniyah, Sheikh Kamel highlighted that in the first half of 2023, over 2,000 trade licenses were issued, with more than half related to business transactions with Iran.

"This trade movement reinforces the notion that commercial ties between the Kurdistan Region and Iran are robust," remarked Sheikh Kamel.

"We've secured approval to open offices at the four border points: Ibrahim Khalil, Haj Omran, Parwezkhan, and Bashmakh," he explained.

The primary objective, he noted, is to streamline the process for traders, allowing them to obtain approvals and licenses directly at these locations without necessitating a visit to the ministry in Erbil.