USD exchange rates drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar recorded a downward trend on Monday morning in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central currency exchanges registered an exchange rate of 145,350 IQD per $100, down from Sunday’s 145,650 IQD.

The selling prices in Baghdad’s currency exchange shops reached 146,250 IQD, while the buying price was 144,250 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 145,300 IQD and the buying was 145,200 IQD per $100.