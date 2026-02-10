Al-Khazali holds quiet Tehran talks amid dispute over Iraq’s next Prime Minister

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Two political sources said on Tuesday that Asaib Ahl al-Haq leader Qais al-Khazali paid an unannounced visit to the Iranian capital, Tehran, within the past 24 hours, as part of ongoing political moves linked to Iraq’s prime ministerial race.

The sources told Shafaq News that al-Khazali sought to meet Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during the visit but was unable to do so, instead holding meetings with several Iranian officials and figures close to the Supreme Leader.

According to the sources, al-Khazali raised the need to preserve unity within Iraq’s Iran-backed Coordination Framework, while also inquiring about reports of what he described as Iranian “endorsement” for former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki’s candidacy. The Iranian position, the sources said, remained supportive of maintaining al-Maliki’s nomination despite US objections.

Hours after returning from Tehran, al-Khazali held a meeting on Tuesday morning with Ammar al-Hakim, leader of the al-Hikma Movement, to discuss the outcome of his talks in Iran. The two figures are considered among the most prominent voices against al-Maliki’s return.