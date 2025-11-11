Asaib Ahl al-Haq Leader votes, opposes external influence

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Asaib Ahl al-Haq Secretary-General Qais al-Khazali reaffirmed his rejection of any foreign interference in Iraq’s internal affairs after casting his ballot on Tuesday.

Al-Khazali said Iraq’s democratic experience “has become deeply rooted in the region,” stressing that his movement opposes all external influence over the country’s political and electoral processes.

The Sadiqoun List, led by al-Khazali, is contesting the elections under the same banner as in 2021 and has expanded its outreach through tribal alliances in areas such as Tikrit, where candidates include Dr. Awan Kazem Aziz al-Tikriti. The bloc maintains close coordination with the current government and seeks to convert its institutional presence into a stronger electoral performance.

