Al-Khazali: criticizes global inaction on Gaza warns of regional Israeli agenda

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Qais Al-Khazali, condemned the international community for failing to take meaningful action as Gaza faces "slaughter from vein to vein."

Speaking at the Eid al-Fitr sermon on Monday, al-Khazali praised the stance of resistance leaders and Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah on Gaza, describing it as a reflection of "sincerity and devotion."

“Sayyed Nasrallah’s moral stance on Gaza stems from the principles of Ahl al-Bayt [the family of the prophet Muhammad]."

Al-Khazali criticized the Islamic world for merely watching without providing real support to the besieged Gaza Strip, arguing that the ideological motives behind the conflict extend beyond Palestine and Lebanon, “they serve Zionist ambitions to dominate the region."

Without naming the country, the Shiite leader pointed out that one Arab state is actively involved in implementing the Israeli project to partition Syria.”

Since resuming operations 12 days ago in Gaza, Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 900 Palestinians, bringing the total death toll to 50,280, with around 114,100 wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Despite the ongoing violence, Palestinians gathered for Eid prayers amid the ruins.