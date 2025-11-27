Asaib Ahl Al-Haq condemns Khor Mor attack, urges full investigation

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The strike on the Khor Mor gas field undermines both Iraq’s economic assets and the state’s ability to protect them, Asaib Ahl Al-Haq Secretary-General Qais Al-Khazali said on Thursday.

In a statement, Al-Khazali condemned the attack, called for a comprehensive investigation, and urged authorities to present the findings transparently to the public.

Iraq’s national wealth requires holding perpetrators accountable “without exception or favoritism,” he noted, adding that national resources “must not become tools of pressure or instruments of conflict.”

Asaib Ahl Al-Haq is one of the Iran-aligned factions operating under the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). Its political wing, Sadiqoon, secured 27 seats in the latest parliamentary elections.

A strike on Khor Mor on Wednesday set off a fire at the Chamchamal gas plant, affecting power output across the Kurdistan Region.

