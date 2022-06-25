Report

KRG demands Baghdad take immediate action against the perpetrators of the Khor Mor attack

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-25T19:05:03+0000
KRG demands Baghdad take immediate action against the perpetrators of the Khor Mor attack

Shafaq News/ The head of the Foreign Relations Department in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Safeen Dizayee, denounced the attack on Khor Mor gas field as "terrorist", urging the federal government of Iraq to take the necessary measures to deter similar attacks in the future.

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on Khor Mor gas field in Chamchamal district," Dizayee tweeted on Saturday evening, "The Federal Government must take immediate action to prevent further attacks and hold those responsible accountable."

"KRG will take all measures to safeguard the wellbeing of field workers and the local population," he added.

