Iraq forms high-level probe into Khor Mor attack with support from Global Coalition

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraqi government formed a high-level investigative committee, with support from the US-led Coalition, to identify those responsible for the drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region.

According to an official statement released on Thursday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, who also serves as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, directed the Interior Minister to lead the investigative committee, joined by the head of the National Intelligence Service and the Interior Minister of the Kurdistan Region. A technical team from the Joint Operations Command and other relevant bodies will support the inquiry.

The government said the investigation aims to “determine the perpetrators and any networks behind them, with legal action to follow once findings are complete.”

The strike on Khor Mor late Wednesday triggered a fire at the strategic gas installation in Chamchamal, forcing a shutdown and disrupting electricity generation across the Kurdistan Region.

