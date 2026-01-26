CF opens talks to form Iraq government after Al-Maliki nomination

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF) has begun negotiations to form the next government and distribute ministerial portfolios following the nomination of former prime minister Nouri Al-Maliki for the premiership.

Speaking to Shafaq News on Monday, MP Miqdad Al-Khafaji said Al-Maliki faces challenges related to security conditions, regional developments, and the economy, but expressed confidence that he could form a cabinet within the constitutionally mandated timeframe.

Parliament is scheduled to convene on Tuesday, January 17, to elect a new president of the republic from Kurdish nominees put forward by the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan. The KDP has nominated Fouad Hussein, while the PUK has put forward Nizar Amedi, with a two-thirds majority required in the first round.

Once elected and sworn in, the president will task the nominee of the largest parliamentary bloc—the Coordination Framework—with forming the government, giving the prime minister-designate 30 days to present a cabinet and seek a confidence vote.

The Shiite Coordination Framework, which controls around 180 of the 329 seats in parliament, holds decisive influence over government formation. According to Shafaq News sources, the new cabinet will be comprised of 22 ministries, with the CF is expected to secure 12 to 14 ministries.